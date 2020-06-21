1416 N Screenland Drive.

Amenities
Charming Upgraded Burbank Home Available for Rent! This Beautifully Remodeled Home Features; Newer Laminate Flooring, Smooth Ceilings ,Fresh Paint, Fireplace in Living Room, Slide door Access to Backyard; Fully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Steal Appliances, Newer Cabinetry, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter tops, Recessed Lighting, Laundry Hookups in Hallway, Dual Pane Windows, Spacious Bedrooms. Bathroom features; Dual Sinks, Stand up Shower and Tub. Backyard Features; Cement Area, Grassy area with plenty of Play Space, Fruit Trees, Private Parking Entrance, Handicap Access.