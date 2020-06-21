All apartments in Burbank
1416 N Screenland Drive.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 PM

1416 N Screenland Drive

1416 North Screenland Drive · (818) 366-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1416 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Amenities

Charming Upgraded Burbank Home Available for Rent! This Beautifully Remodeled Home Features; Newer Laminate Flooring, Smooth Ceilings ,Fresh Paint, Fireplace in Living Room, Slide door Access to Backyard; Fully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Steal Appliances, Newer Cabinetry, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter tops, Recessed Lighting, Laundry Hookups in Hallway, Dual Pane Windows, Spacious Bedrooms. Bathroom features; Dual Sinks, Stand up Shower and Tub. Backyard Features; Cement Area, Grassy area with plenty of Play Space, Fruit Trees, Private Parking Entrance, Handicap Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1416 N Screenland Drive have any available units?
1416 N Screenland Drive has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 N Screenland Drive have?
Some of 1416 N Screenland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 N Screenland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 N Screenland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 N Screenland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1416 N Screenland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1416 N Screenland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1416 N Screenland Drive does offer parking.
Does 1416 N Screenland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 N Screenland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 N Screenland Drive have a pool?
No, 1416 N Screenland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1416 N Screenland Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1416 N Screenland Drive has accessible units.
Does 1416 N Screenland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 N Screenland Drive has units with dishwashers.

