All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1323 N Beachwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1323 N Beachwood Dr.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:02 PM

1323 N Beachwood Dr.

1323 North Beachwood Drive · (818) 562-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1323 North Beachwood Drive, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! Formal living room with wood like floors, kitchen with tile counters, freshly painted cabinets and hardwood like flooring. Laundry area off kitchen with access to backyard area. Bedrooms with hardwood like flooring and mirrored closet door sliders. Backyard with grassy yard area, covered patio area and sparkling pool - great for summer! Other great features include, fresh interior paint, new flooring throughout, new window blinds, new refrigerator and new water heater. Lease includes gardener and pool maintenance, tenant to pay all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 N Beachwood Dr. have any available units?
1323 N Beachwood Dr. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 N Beachwood Dr. have?
Some of 1323 N Beachwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 N Beachwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1323 N Beachwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 N Beachwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1323 N Beachwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1323 N Beachwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1323 N Beachwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1323 N Beachwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 N Beachwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 N Beachwood Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1323 N Beachwood Dr. has a pool.
Does 1323 N Beachwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1323 N Beachwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 N Beachwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 N Beachwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1323 N Beachwood Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity