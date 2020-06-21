1323 N Beachwood Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool refrigerator

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! Formal living room with wood like floors, kitchen with tile counters, freshly painted cabinets and hardwood like flooring. Laundry area off kitchen with access to backyard area. Bedrooms with hardwood like flooring and mirrored closet door sliders. Backyard with grassy yard area, covered patio area and sparkling pool - great for summer! Other great features include, fresh interior paint, new flooring throughout, new window blinds, new refrigerator and new water heater. Lease includes gardener and pool maintenance, tenant to pay all other utilities.