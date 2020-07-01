All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1231 N Kenwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1231 N Kenwood St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1231 N Kenwood St

1231 North Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1231 North Kenwood Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Chandler Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
1231 N Kenwood St Available 02/01/20 Well-appointed 3-bed, 2-bath single family house in Burbank - see it for yourself! - ***NOTE***
This property will not be ready for move-in until February 1, 2020, but we are actively showing the property now by appointment only. Please call us today.

This beautifully upgraded 3-bed, 2-bath single-story, single family house is waiting for you! Come experience everything that Burbank has to offer!

Located in the award-winning Burbank School District, and in close proximity to major entertainment studios, you'll love exploring the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood on foot or on bike. You are minutes away from the Chandler Bike Bath as well as highly rated shopping and dining options close by.

You'll be entertaining your guests in no time with a kitchen equipped with white quartz countertops, gleaming white cabinets and soft-closing hardware, a Samsung stainless steel gas oven and broiler, microwave, and Bosch dishwasher. A Samsung refrigerator is provided for you as a convenience. Storage options abound with numerous cabinet configurations available to you.

Tile and hardwood floors run throughout the house, with storage available in numerous cabinets and closets. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the kitchen with hookups available.

Central A/C and heat provide comfort all year round, and all bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans for those warm summer evenings. The garage has been converted into a third bedroom with en-suite bathroom and kitchenette. A well-manicured front yard and backyard are great for enjoying company outside.

Burbank Unified District Schools (as of Nov 2019): Harte Elementary, Luther Burbank Middle School, Burroughs High School. Please confirm actual school assignments directly with the district. School finder: https://www.burbankusd.org/domain/374

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.
Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.

Dogs will be accepted. Additional fees may apply.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5290934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 N Kenwood St have any available units?
1231 N Kenwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 N Kenwood St have?
Some of 1231 N Kenwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 N Kenwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1231 N Kenwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 N Kenwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 N Kenwood St is pet friendly.
Does 1231 N Kenwood St offer parking?
Yes, 1231 N Kenwood St offers parking.
Does 1231 N Kenwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 N Kenwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 N Kenwood St have a pool?
No, 1231 N Kenwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1231 N Kenwood St have accessible units?
No, 1231 N Kenwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 N Kenwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 N Kenwood St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts