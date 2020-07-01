Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

1231 N Kenwood St Available 02/01/20 Well-appointed 3-bed, 2-bath single family house in Burbank - see it for yourself! - ***NOTE***

This property will not be ready for move-in until February 1, 2020, but we are actively showing the property now by appointment only. Please call us today.



This beautifully upgraded 3-bed, 2-bath single-story, single family house is waiting for you! Come experience everything that Burbank has to offer!



Located in the award-winning Burbank School District, and in close proximity to major entertainment studios, you'll love exploring the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood on foot or on bike. You are minutes away from the Chandler Bike Bath as well as highly rated shopping and dining options close by.



You'll be entertaining your guests in no time with a kitchen equipped with white quartz countertops, gleaming white cabinets and soft-closing hardware, a Samsung stainless steel gas oven and broiler, microwave, and Bosch dishwasher. A Samsung refrigerator is provided for you as a convenience. Storage options abound with numerous cabinet configurations available to you.



Tile and hardwood floors run throughout the house, with storage available in numerous cabinets and closets. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the kitchen with hookups available.



Central A/C and heat provide comfort all year round, and all bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans for those warm summer evenings. The garage has been converted into a third bedroom with en-suite bathroom and kitchenette. A well-manicured front yard and backyard are great for enjoying company outside.



Burbank Unified District Schools (as of Nov 2019): Harte Elementary, Luther Burbank Middle School, Burroughs High School. Please confirm actual school assignments directly with the district. School finder: https://www.burbankusd.org/domain/374



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.

Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.



Dogs will be accepted. Additional fees may apply.



Real Property Management Vision

DRE# 02048110



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5290934)