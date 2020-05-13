All apartments in Burbank
118 S Virginia Avenue

118 South Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

118 South Virginia Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is an upgraded charming single story home in the wonderful city of Burbank with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Being located in a quiet neighborhood in a good school district, it's conveniently close by many shops and amenities. It has a nice size backyard with mature fruit trees and neatly landscape. This beautiful home offers a large living space of 1900 sqft but very cozy with lots of characters. It has a nice sized master suite with an oversized walk-in closet. Bedroom #3 equips with en-suite full bathroom. This comfortable home has so much to offer. Take a closer look a the home via provided virtual tour. Are you ready? Let's get moving!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 S Virginia Avenue have any available units?
118 S Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 118 S Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 118 S Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 118 S Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 118 S Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 118 S Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 118 S Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 118 S Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 S Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 S Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 S Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
