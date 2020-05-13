118 S Virginia Avenue

Amenities

This is an upgraded charming single story home in the wonderful city of Burbank with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Being located in a quiet neighborhood in a good school district, it's conveniently close by many shops and amenities. It has a nice size backyard with mature fruit trees and neatly landscape. This beautiful home offers a large living space of 1900 sqft but very cozy with lots of characters. It has a nice sized master suite with an oversized walk-in closet. Bedroom #3 equips with en-suite full bathroom. This comfortable home has so much to offer. Take a closer look a the home via provided virtual tour. Are you ready? Let's get moving!!!