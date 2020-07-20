914 Joyce Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Mid-Century Modern Single Family Home. Beautifully Updated & FURNISHED Home.***Short Term, Month to Month Available*** Ready to Move-in with All Amenities. Spacious 3 bedroom with 2 Full Baths, 1653 sq. ft. Lot 7200 sq. ft. Modern Custom Entry doors that leads into a Beautiful Entry Foyer with Italian Tiles. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area with Custom Fireplace. Large Kitchen with Granite Tops, New Appliances, and Breakfast Area with Bay Windows. New Double-Paned Windows throughout. Updated Flooring and Lighting.Energy Efficient AC/Heater units in each room. Master Suite with Full Bath and Large Walk-In Closet. View of Sparkling Pool from Living and Dining area. Custom Outdoor Deck for Relaxing.

Inside Laundry with NEW Washer & Dryer, lots of storage space. Fully furnished, with everything you need. Great Schools! Close to Schools, Downtown Brea, Brea Mall, Shopping, Restaurants & More!