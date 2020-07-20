All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 914 Joyce Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
914 Joyce Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 Joyce Drive

914 W Joyce Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

914 W Joyce Dr, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Mid-Century Modern Single Family Home. Beautifully Updated & FURNISHED Home.***Short Term, Month to Month Available*** Ready to Move-in with All Amenities. Spacious 3 bedroom with 2 Full Baths, 1653 sq. ft. Lot 7200 sq. ft. Modern Custom Entry doors that leads into a Beautiful Entry Foyer with Italian Tiles. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area with Custom Fireplace. Large Kitchen with Granite Tops, New Appliances, and Breakfast Area with Bay Windows. New Double-Paned Windows throughout. Updated Flooring and Lighting.Energy Efficient AC/Heater units in each room. Master Suite with Full Bath and Large Walk-In Closet. View of Sparkling Pool from Living and Dining area. Custom Outdoor Deck for Relaxing.
Inside Laundry with NEW Washer & Dryer, lots of storage space. Fully furnished, with everything you need. Great Schools! Close to Schools, Downtown Brea, Brea Mall, Shopping, Restaurants & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Joyce Drive have any available units?
914 Joyce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 914 Joyce Drive have?
Some of 914 Joyce Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Joyce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Joyce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Joyce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Joyce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 914 Joyce Drive offer parking?
No, 914 Joyce Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 Joyce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Joyce Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Joyce Drive have a pool?
Yes, 914 Joyce Drive has a pool.
Does 914 Joyce Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Joyce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Joyce Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Joyce Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Joyce Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 914 Joyce Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrea 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles