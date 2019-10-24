All apartments in Brea
901 Malibu Canyon Road
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

901 Malibu Canyon Road

901 Malibu Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

901 Malibu Canyon Road, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Brea Home with City Lights View! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3000sf. This home offers New Carpet, Wood Floors, Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace. Kitchen recently updated with Newer Dishwasher, Sink/Faucet along with Granite Counters & Double Oven. Separate eating area in Kitchen which opens to the Family Room. Main floor bedroom. Large Master Bedroom and Master Bath with Separate Shower & Tub, Walk in Closet, His & Her Sinks. Indoor Laundry Room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Cul-de-Sac Location. Close to shopping and Frwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Malibu Canyon Road have any available units?
901 Malibu Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 901 Malibu Canyon Road have?
Some of 901 Malibu Canyon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Malibu Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
901 Malibu Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Malibu Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 901 Malibu Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 901 Malibu Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 901 Malibu Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 901 Malibu Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Malibu Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Malibu Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 901 Malibu Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 901 Malibu Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 901 Malibu Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Malibu Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Malibu Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Malibu Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Malibu Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
