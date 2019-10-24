901 Malibu Canyon Road

Amenities

Amazing Brea Home with City Lights View! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3000sf. This home offers New Carpet, Wood Floors, Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace. Kitchen recently updated with Newer Dishwasher, Sink/Faucet along with Granite Counters & Double Oven. Separate eating area in Kitchen which opens to the Family Room. Main floor bedroom. Large Master Bedroom and Master Bath with Separate Shower & Tub, Walk in Closet, His & Her Sinks. Indoor Laundry Room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Cul-de-Sac Location. Close to shopping and Frwy.