Brea, CA
760 Sather Ct
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

760 Sather Ct

760 Sather Court · No Longer Available
Location

760 Sather Court, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Berkeley Townhome 2 bed + bonus room in Brea!! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qtssmpuTcWK

This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom + bonus room home is located minutes from downtown Brea in the Berkeley Community. Step inside to the spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with a large island, and a half bath on the main floor. All bedrooms, bonus room, and 2 full bathrooms located on the 3rd level. The master-suite includes walk-in closet, duel sinks and bathtub. Convenient direct-access, 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook ups and storage. This townhome is located just steps to the community pool, perfect for a quick dip to cool off during those hot summer days! Great location - located near shopping, parks, and highly rated Brea-Olinda schools. Move in ready, schedule a viewing today!

Small pets considered, please submit on pets!!

Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.RPMcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For more information contact: Bette@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4875253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Sather Ct have any available units?
760 Sather Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 760 Sather Ct have?
Some of 760 Sather Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Sather Ct currently offering any rent specials?
760 Sather Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Sather Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Sather Ct is pet friendly.
Does 760 Sather Ct offer parking?
Yes, 760 Sather Ct offers parking.
Does 760 Sather Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Sather Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Sather Ct have a pool?
Yes, 760 Sather Ct has a pool.
Does 760 Sather Ct have accessible units?
No, 760 Sather Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Sather Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Sather Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Sather Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Sather Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
