760 Sather Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Berkeley Townhome 2 bed + bonus room in Brea!! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qtssmpuTcWK



This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom + bonus room home is located minutes from downtown Brea in the Berkeley Community. Step inside to the spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with a large island, and a half bath on the main floor. All bedrooms, bonus room, and 2 full bathrooms located on the 3rd level. The master-suite includes walk-in closet, duel sinks and bathtub. Convenient direct-access, 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook ups and storage. This townhome is located just steps to the community pool, perfect for a quick dip to cool off during those hot summer days! Great location - located near shopping, parks, and highly rated Brea-Olinda schools. Move in ready, schedule a viewing today!



Small pets considered, please submit on pets!!



Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.RPMcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For more information contact: Bette@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE4875253)