All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 757 Sather Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
757 Sather Court
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

757 Sather Court

757 Sather Court · (714) 899-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

757 Sather Court, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 757 Sather Court · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour:
https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E

This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located minutes from downtown Brea in the Berkeley Community. Step inside to the spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The open layout has a kitchen with breakfast bar that adjoins the living room/dining room combination to keep conversations going during meal prep. There is a half bath on the main floor as well. Both bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms are located on the 3rd level. The master-suite includes a walk-in closet, dual vanity and large soaking tub. Convenient direct-access, 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook ups and storage are on the lower level. Other great features include: a pantry, a small alcove with a desk, central A/C and heat, and the community offers a playground and BBQs. This townhome is located just steps away from the community pool, perfect for a quick dip to cool off during those hot summer days! Great location - located near shopping, parks, and highly rated Brea-Olinda schools. Move in ready! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Sorry, NO PETS.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Sather Court have any available units?
757 Sather Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 757 Sather Court have?
Some of 757 Sather Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Sather Court currently offering any rent specials?
757 Sather Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Sather Court pet-friendly?
No, 757 Sather Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 757 Sather Court offer parking?
Yes, 757 Sather Court does offer parking.
Does 757 Sather Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Sather Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Sather Court have a pool?
Yes, 757 Sather Court has a pool.
Does 757 Sather Court have accessible units?
No, 757 Sather Court does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Sather Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Sather Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Sather Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 757 Sather Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 757 Sather Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
647-669 E. Birch St.
647-669 East Birch Street
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity