757 Sather Court

2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour:

https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E



This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located minutes from downtown Brea in the Berkeley Community. Step inside to the spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The open layout has a kitchen with breakfast bar that adjoins the living room/dining room combination to keep conversations going during meal prep. There is a half bath on the main floor as well. Both bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms are located on the 3rd level. The master-suite includes a walk-in closet, dual vanity and large soaking tub. Convenient direct-access, 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook ups and storage are on the lower level. Other great features include: a pantry, a small alcove with a desk, central A/C and heat, and the community offers a playground and BBQs. This townhome is located just steps away from the community pool, perfect for a quick dip to cool off during those hot summer days! Great location - located near shopping, parks, and highly rated Brea-Olinda schools. Move in ready! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Sorry, NO PETS.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851367)