1 bedroom Guest house with it's own inside laundry room located in a beautiful neighborhood in Brea. Private entrance including your own patio and off street parking. All utilities included except for data (phone/internet/tv). Features a large living room kitchen combo. Washer and dryer included. 1 Small dog maybe considered with extra deposit. For more information, contact Amber 562-458-1249