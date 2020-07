Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace media room

This is an awesome home in the hills of Brea with a view to Catalina Island. Remodeled Gourmet kitchen, Family room, Bonus, room, Dining room, Pool and Spa. Master suite with large deck to still and enjoy a beverage for sunrise or sunset, 2 closets, separate tub and shower, and fireplace all in master. close to 57 Fwy and downtown Brea with lots of restaurants, stores, and theaters.



Owners pays: HOA fee, gardener, pool service. Tenants pays all utilities