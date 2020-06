Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors ceiling fan

Available Immediately! Your new home features bamboo wood floors, new paint, a indoor laundry, nice sized backyard, Kitchen with recessed lights and granite counters, new fixtures, ample cabinet and counter space, near new central heating and air and a whole house fan to reduce your energy costs. New blinds, new electrical outlets, track lighting, ceiling fans and more! Come see great home in a great location! Price includes a landscaper. See you Sunday!