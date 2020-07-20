570 S Brea Boulevard

Amenities

High Traffic Sound Walk in's welcome price South Brea Loft Location Ground Floor Facing West on main drive just below downtown Brea for any community commercial, retail office usage with built in restroom facility at interior of the office . Chestnut wood laminate just painted with recessed lighting and lots of natural sun light for a cheerful atmosphere with double think windows for quite and privacy. perfect for beauty related services, office and or a bit of both exterior guest and client parking on site and also on the main drive utilities are a flat $50 per month. Long term lease ok or just a minimum one year. the South Brea Lofts is one of the most sought after street frontage units. The complex has almost 100% occupancy. There is live work space above this unit but you can not hear anything. Interior ac/heating unit. Great destination for any business or employer. Lots of walk by traffic drive by traffic. Just down he way from Downtown Brea, the Brea Plunge, shops, fine dining, movies and restaurants. Come on over and see this beautiful office and retail space. Already has a washer and dryer hook up as well as 2 previous hair wash basins that were removed but plumbing still present at floor. Best of all it has it's own interior restroom. Rent includes water usage. Just have electrical bill no gas.