Brea, CA
570 S Brea Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

570 S Brea Boulevard

570 South Brea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Brea
Brea-Olinda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

570 South Brea Boulevard, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
High Traffic Sound Walk in's welcome price South Brea Loft Location Ground Floor Facing West on main drive just below downtown Brea for any community commercial, retail office usage with built in restroom facility at interior of the office . Chestnut wood laminate just painted with recessed lighting and lots of natural sun light for a cheerful atmosphere with double think windows for quite and privacy. perfect for beauty related services, office and or a bit of both exterior guest and client parking on site and also on the main drive utilities are a flat $50 per month. Long term lease ok or just a minimum one year. the South Brea Lofts is one of the most sought after street frontage units. The complex has almost 100% occupancy. There is live work space above this unit but you can not hear anything. Interior ac/heating unit. Great destination for any business or employer. Lots of walk by traffic drive by traffic. Just down he way from Downtown Brea, the Brea Plunge, shops, fine dining, movies and restaurants. Come on over and see this beautiful office and retail space. Already has a washer and dryer hook up as well as 2 previous hair wash basins that were removed but plumbing still present at floor. Best of all it has it's own interior restroom. Rent includes water usage. Just have electrical bill no gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 S Brea Boulevard have any available units?
570 S Brea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
Is 570 S Brea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
570 S Brea Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 S Brea Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 570 S Brea Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 570 S Brea Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 570 S Brea Boulevard offers parking.
Does 570 S Brea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 S Brea Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 S Brea Boulevard have a pool?
No, 570 S Brea Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 570 S Brea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 570 S Brea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 570 S Brea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 S Brea Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 S Brea Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 570 S Brea Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
