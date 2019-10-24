439 Mallorca Lane

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful community of La Floresta, a newly developed community situated in the desirable area of Brea where highly rated schools, shopping, and outdoor activities reside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,643 ft condominium comes with stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz counter tops , washer/dryer room, upgraded window shutters and shades, and a spacious deck to spend time outside. This open concept floor plan is a great space to entertain, enjoy with family, or to relax on your own. The spacious kitchen and walk in area has multiple cabinets for extra storage and a large space for cooking. The master bath has double vanity sinks and a large shower while the second bathroom also has a full shower/bath. The bedrooms accommodate people comfortably and the large windows share beautiful natural light into the home. A two-car garage. The community has multiple features including an elevator, clubhouse, large pool/spa and BBQ’s along with an entertainment area. Multiple safe playgrounds are located within La Floresta and accessible through a short walk. The community is attached to the brand new Village at La Floresta shopping center which is walking distance to Whole Foods, Jimmy’s Famous, Mendocino Farms, various shops and much more