Home
/
Brea, CA
/
439 Mallorca Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

439 Mallorca Lane

439 Mallorca Ln · No Longer Available
Location

439 Mallorca Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the beautiful community of La Floresta, a newly developed community situated in the desirable area of Brea where highly rated schools, shopping, and outdoor activities reside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,643 ft condominium comes with stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz counter tops , washer/dryer room, upgraded window shutters and shades, and a spacious deck to spend time outside. This open concept floor plan is a great space to entertain, enjoy with family, or to relax on your own. The spacious kitchen and walk in area has multiple cabinets for extra storage and a large space for cooking. The master bath has double vanity sinks and a large shower while the second bathroom also has a full shower/bath. The bedrooms accommodate people comfortably and the large windows share beautiful natural light into the home. A two-car garage. The community has multiple features including an elevator, clubhouse, large pool/spa and BBQ’s along with an entertainment area. Multiple safe playgrounds are located within La Floresta and accessible through a short walk. The community is attached to the brand new Village at La Floresta shopping center which is walking distance to Whole Foods, Jimmy’s Famous, Mendocino Farms, various shops and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Mallorca Lane have any available units?
439 Mallorca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 439 Mallorca Lane have?
Some of 439 Mallorca Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Mallorca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
439 Mallorca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Mallorca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 439 Mallorca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 439 Mallorca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 439 Mallorca Lane offers parking.
Does 439 Mallorca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 Mallorca Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Mallorca Lane have a pool?
Yes, 439 Mallorca Lane has a pool.
Does 439 Mallorca Lane have accessible units?
No, 439 Mallorca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Mallorca Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Mallorca Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Mallorca Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Mallorca Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

