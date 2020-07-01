All apartments in Brea
Location

435 South Walnut Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious three bedroom, two and one half baths, master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Great storage in this home. Fireplace in beautiful hardwood floor living room and adjoining dining room. Kitchen has built in gas stove top, stainless built in oven, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher included in rent as well as laundry room includes washer and dryer. Very large property has two back yard area, one covered patio and upper level has more grass area and two car detached garage. Central air and heat. There is an extra small office located next to covered patio that has it's own access from backyard. Gardener services included in lease price. Good credit is preferred over 700 to qualify. No pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 S Walnut Avenue have any available units?
435 S Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 435 S Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 435 S Walnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 S Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 S Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 S Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 S Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 435 S Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 S Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 435 S Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 S Walnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 S Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 S Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 S Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 S Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 S Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 S Walnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 S Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 S Walnut Avenue has units with air conditioning.

