435 S Walnut Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious three bedroom, two and one half baths, master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Great storage in this home. Fireplace in beautiful hardwood floor living room and adjoining dining room. Kitchen has built in gas stove top, stainless built in oven, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher included in rent as well as laundry room includes washer and dryer. Very large property has two back yard area, one covered patio and upper level has more grass area and two car detached garage. Central air and heat. There is an extra small office located next to covered patio that has it's own access from backyard. Gardener services included in lease price. Good credit is preferred over 700 to qualify. No pets are allowed.