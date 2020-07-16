All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 4003 Cedarwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
4003 Cedarwood Court
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:29 PM

4003 Cedarwood Court

4003 Cedarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4003 Cedarwood Drive, Brea, CA 92823
Olinda Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Luxury Brea living!!! Hugely upgraded corner lot pool Home in the Olinda Ranch community is ready for you. This home greets you with a massive set of custom double iron doors and hardwood floors throughout the lower level. The large open floor plan includes a separate living, Family and formal dining area. The custom gourmet kitchen boasts all Sub Zero and Wolf appliances including an additional Sub Zero beverage fridge built into the island. It also features exotic custom quartz and granite countertops and a farm style sink. There are two eat at counter spaces in the kitchen including the large island. Off of the kitchen there is a large folding door system that opens to the California room extending the entertaining space to an indoor outdoor living set up. No expense was spared on this entertainers style backyard. You will find a firepit, outdoor kitchen, Sparkling rock pool and spa with a water slide, swim up bar, two baja steps, waterfall, and a grotto. You will also enjoy the covered sunken patio with a huge built in gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find more luxury including a large loft and expansive master retreat that features a walk in closet, wainscotting, damask wallpaper, and a beautiful chandelier. Upstairs also features 3 additional ample sized bedrooms and a guest bathroom with dual vanities. Located across the street from the park, freeway close and in the highly sought after Brea Olinda school district. Your dream home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Cedarwood Court have any available units?
4003 Cedarwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 4003 Cedarwood Court have?
Some of 4003 Cedarwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Cedarwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Cedarwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Cedarwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4003 Cedarwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 4003 Cedarwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Cedarwood Court offers parking.
Does 4003 Cedarwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Cedarwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Cedarwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4003 Cedarwood Court has a pool.
Does 4003 Cedarwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4003 Cedarwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Cedarwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Cedarwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Cedarwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Cedarwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrea 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles