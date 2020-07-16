4003 Cedarwood Court

Amenities

Luxury Brea living!!! Hugely upgraded corner lot pool Home in the Olinda Ranch community is ready for you. This home greets you with a massive set of custom double iron doors and hardwood floors throughout the lower level. The large open floor plan includes a separate living, Family and formal dining area. The custom gourmet kitchen boasts all Sub Zero and Wolf appliances including an additional Sub Zero beverage fridge built into the island. It also features exotic custom quartz and granite countertops and a farm style sink. There are two eat at counter spaces in the kitchen including the large island. Off of the kitchen there is a large folding door system that opens to the California room extending the entertaining space to an indoor outdoor living set up. No expense was spared on this entertainers style backyard. You will find a firepit, outdoor kitchen, Sparkling rock pool and spa with a water slide, swim up bar, two baja steps, waterfall, and a grotto. You will also enjoy the covered sunken patio with a huge built in gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find more luxury including a large loft and expansive master retreat that features a walk in closet, wainscotting, damask wallpaper, and a beautiful chandelier. Upstairs also features 3 additional ample sized bedrooms and a guest bathroom with dual vanities. Located across the street from the park, freeway close and in the highly sought after Brea Olinda school district. Your dream home awaits!