Last updated July 20 2019

378 Marina Dr

Location

378 Marina Dr, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Two Story 3BD 2.5BA Home in Brea's Summerwind Community - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dps1pwUNQEG

To schedule showings:
1. Submit your application to our website at www.rpmcoast.com
2. Once your application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Make yourself at home in the prestigious Summerwind Community in Brea! This home is perfect for casual living and easy entertaining. The open layout has a kitchen island with eating bar that adjoins the living room/dining room combination to keep conversations going during meal prep. It's easy to take the party outdoors to your spacious, private courtyard. The bedrooms are all upstairs and the split bedroom layout means your master suite is private from the secondary bedrooms. The master bath features enclosed water closet, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. A courtyard extends the living space outdoors. Other great features include an upstairs laundry, large linen closet and attached two-car garage with alcove for trash and recycling containers. Enjoy the tiny tot play area, walking trails and the natural beauty this community has to offer. Located near the newly renovated downtown, for shopping, dining and entertainment. Apply today!

Submit on pets.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 additional deposit for each approved pet.

(RLNE4983264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Marina Dr have any available units?
378 Marina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 378 Marina Dr have?
Some of 378 Marina Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Marina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
378 Marina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Marina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 378 Marina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 378 Marina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 378 Marina Dr offers parking.
Does 378 Marina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Marina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Marina Dr have a pool?
No, 378 Marina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 378 Marina Dr have accessible units?
No, 378 Marina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Marina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 Marina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 378 Marina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 Marina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
