378 Marina Dr

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets courtyard

Spacious Two Story 3BD 2.5BA Home in Brea's Summerwind Community - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dps1pwUNQEG



1. Submit your application to our website at www.rpmcoast.com

2. Once your application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.



Make yourself at home in the prestigious Summerwind Community in Brea! This home is perfect for casual living and easy entertaining. The open layout has a kitchen island with eating bar that adjoins the living room/dining room combination to keep conversations going during meal prep. It's easy to take the party outdoors to your spacious, private courtyard. The bedrooms are all upstairs and the split bedroom layout means your master suite is private from the secondary bedrooms. The master bath features enclosed water closet, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. A courtyard extends the living space outdoors. Other great features include an upstairs laundry, large linen closet and attached two-car garage with alcove for trash and recycling containers. Enjoy the tiny tot play area, walking trails and the natural beauty this community has to offer. Located near the newly renovated downtown, for shopping, dining and entertainment. Apply today!



For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 additional deposit for each approved pet.



