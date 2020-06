Amenities

granite counters recently renovated media room range

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1439 sq. ft. home. Brand new renovated kitchen with granite countertops, brand new stove and tile floors. Bright and spacious home with recessed lighting throughout the home. Newly installed water heater and rain gutters. Large spacious backyard. Walking distance or a short drive to the Brea Mall, Downtown Brea, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Target, Sprouts and many specialty stores. Come see this amazing home!