3428 Villa Drive

Fabulous La Floresta (former) MODEL HOME "Free Standing, NOT attached". All the amenities you could ever imagine & MORE. Popular great room design, CA living at it's finest! Great location within the development. Loaded with quality upgrades throughout and it's a great location for rear yard privacy. 4 Bedrooms, 1 main floor bedroom & bath. Perfect for nanny/extended family or home office + separate loft area upstairs, could be teen room, or whatever? It's a dream kitchen, quartz counters, over-sized 6 burner stove & pot-filler, 2 ovens, traditional & convection, built in microwave. French door style refrigerator included. Wine fridge built/in custom wall unit in great room. Luxury floorings & window coverings. Custom shutters in most rooms. Existing TV's to remain, washer, dryer and refigerator. Master suite & bath area total LUXURY! Inside laundry+extra cabinets. Garage has epoxy flooring, entire wall of cabinets for more storage. Water softner & tankless water heater. Rear yard/patio area perfect for active outdoor entertaining... huge built-in barb-que, refrigerator & more. All beautifully built in "stacked stone" hardscaping. Low maintenance yard, perfect for active life style. Builder/decorator upgrades in the spectacular home. Located in popular "La Floresta" BREA, living/shopping/recreational resort type living with many amenities, swim club, walking trails + more. Access to 57 freeway to West. 91 freeway to south. Great BREA-Olinda Schools!