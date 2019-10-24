All apartments in Brea
Brea, CA
3428 Villa Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:14 AM

3428 Villa Drive

3428 Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3428 Villa Dr, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous La Floresta (former) MODEL HOME "Free Standing, NOT attached". All the amenities you could ever imagine & MORE. Popular great room design, CA living at it's finest! Great location within the development. Loaded with quality upgrades throughout and it's a great location for rear yard privacy. 4 Bedrooms, 1 main floor bedroom & bath. Perfect for nanny/extended family or home office + separate loft area upstairs, could be teen room, or whatever? It's a dream kitchen, quartz counters, over-sized 6 burner stove & pot-filler, 2 ovens, traditional & convection, built in microwave. French door style refrigerator included. Wine fridge built/in custom wall unit in great room. Luxury floorings & window coverings. Custom shutters in most rooms. Existing TV's to remain, washer, dryer and refigerator. Master suite & bath area total LUXURY! Inside laundry+extra cabinets. Garage has epoxy flooring, entire wall of cabinets for more storage. Water softner & tankless water heater. Rear yard/patio area perfect for active outdoor entertaining... huge built-in barb-que, refrigerator & more. All beautifully built in "stacked stone" hardscaping. Low maintenance yard, perfect for active life style. Builder/decorator upgrades in the spectacular home. Located in popular "La Floresta" BREA, living/shopping/recreational resort type living with many amenities, swim club, walking trails + more. Access to 57 freeway to West. 91 freeway to south. Great BREA-Olinda Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Villa Drive have any available units?
3428 Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3428 Villa Drive have?
Some of 3428 Villa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Villa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3428 Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3428 Villa Drive does offer parking.
Does 3428 Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3428 Villa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Villa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3428 Villa Drive has a pool.
Does 3428 Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3428 Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
