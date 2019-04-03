All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 334 S Walnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
334 S Walnut Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

334 S Walnut Avenue

334 South Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

334 South Walnut Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this quiet, move-in ready townhouse centrally located in the City of Brea! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse has no neighbors above or below and provides direct access from the one car oversized garage. Newer laminate wood flooring throughout with newer carpeting on the stairs. The living/kitchen/dining area is open concept and has neutral colored newer paint, nice corner fireplace, and recessed lighting. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, and a gas range and ample storage and a floor to ceiling pantry. Laundry room comes with Washer and Dryer and is on the main level. The bedrooms and full bathroom are on the upper level. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, newer paint and flooring and closet built-ins to maximize storage space. The back bedroom also has a great outdoor deck space! The home has newer dual paned windows, central AC and heat, and much more. There is a one car attached garage and one additional outdoor space assigned to the unit. Centrally located to CSUF, Fullerton JC, Brea Mall, 57 & 91 FWYS, St. Jude Hospital, and walking distance to Downtown Brea restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 S Walnut Avenue have any available units?
334 S Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 334 S Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 334 S Walnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 S Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 S Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 S Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 334 S Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 334 S Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 334 S Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 334 S Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 S Walnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 S Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 S Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 S Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 S Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 S Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 S Walnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 S Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 334 S Walnut Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles