334 S Walnut Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this quiet, move-in ready townhouse centrally located in the City of Brea! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse has no neighbors above or below and provides direct access from the one car oversized garage. Newer laminate wood flooring throughout with newer carpeting on the stairs. The living/kitchen/dining area is open concept and has neutral colored newer paint, nice corner fireplace, and recessed lighting. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, and a gas range and ample storage and a floor to ceiling pantry. Laundry room comes with Washer and Dryer and is on the main level. The bedrooms and full bathroom are on the upper level. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, newer paint and flooring and closet built-ins to maximize storage space. The back bedroom also has a great outdoor deck space! The home has newer dual paned windows, central AC and heat, and much more. There is a one car attached garage and one additional outdoor space assigned to the unit. Centrally located to CSUF, Fullerton JC, Brea Mall, 57 & 91 FWYS, St. Jude Hospital, and walking distance to Downtown Brea restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.