Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:50 PM

333 S Walnut Avenue

333 South Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 South Walnut Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent Location!! Charming upstairs Home for Lease! This property consists of 2 units on a lot. Subject unit is 1,080sf above the 3 car garage, situated behind the front house. This unit features 2 bedrooms + 1 bath. Original hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural light. Good size bedrooms and the bathroom still has its original charm. Inside laundry room with storage/pantry closet next to the kitchen. Tenant has access to one parking space. Additional features include new wall mounted A/C and dual pane windows. Walking distance to Downtown Brea, the Brea Gateway Center, and City Hall Park. Great schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and easy access to fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 S Walnut Avenue have any available units?
333 S Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 333 S Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 333 S Walnut Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 S Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 S Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 S Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 S Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 333 S Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 S Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 333 S Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 S Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 S Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 S Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 S Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 S Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 S Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 S Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 S Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 S Walnut Avenue has units with air conditioning.

