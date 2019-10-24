333 S Walnut Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent Location!! Charming upstairs Home for Lease! This property consists of 2 units on a lot. Subject unit is 1,080sf above the 3 car garage, situated behind the front house. This unit features 2 bedrooms + 1 bath. Original hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural light. Good size bedrooms and the bathroom still has its original charm. Inside laundry room with storage/pantry closet next to the kitchen. Tenant has access to one parking space. Additional features include new wall mounted A/C and dual pane windows. Walking distance to Downtown Brea, the Brea Gateway Center, and City Hall Park. Great schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and easy access to fwy.