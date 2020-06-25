All apartments in Brea
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

313 Adalina

313 Adalina Ln · No Longer Available
Location

313 Adalina Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

Brand new gated community Portarosa adjacent to the Birch Hill Golf Course. This beautiful townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, open floor plan facing golf course. Stainless steel appliance and recessed lighting throughout. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, and 2nd floor den for separate entertainment room or office. New paints and water softener equipped, new shutters will be installed shortly. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, restrooms and showers, outdoor barbecue area and a neighborhood park with children's play equipment. Great schools and excellent location, close to many markets, shops, restaurants and 57 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Adalina have any available units?
313 Adalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 313 Adalina have?
Some of 313 Adalina's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Adalina currently offering any rent specials?
313 Adalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Adalina pet-friendly?
No, 313 Adalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 313 Adalina offer parking?
No, 313 Adalina does not offer parking.
Does 313 Adalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Adalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Adalina have a pool?
Yes, 313 Adalina has a pool.
Does 313 Adalina have accessible units?
No, 313 Adalina does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Adalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Adalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Adalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Adalina does not have units with air conditioning.
