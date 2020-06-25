313 Adalina

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

Brand new gated community Portarosa adjacent to the Birch Hill Golf Course. This beautiful townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, open floor plan facing golf course. Stainless steel appliance and recessed lighting throughout. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, and 2nd floor den for separate entertainment room or office. New paints and water softener equipped, new shutters will be installed shortly. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, restrooms and showers, outdoor barbecue area and a neighborhood park with children's play equipment. Great schools and excellent location, close to many markets, shops, restaurants and 57 freeway.