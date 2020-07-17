All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 3009 E Sorano Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
3009 E Sorano Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3009 E Sorano Pl

3009 E Sorano Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3009 E Sorano Pl, Brea, CA 92821
Tonner Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Blackstone Sorano View Home - 3bd, 2.5bath in Brea - Property Id: 91244

Gorgeous home with spectacular panoramic city light views in coveted Blackstone Community! Located in premium location with no neighbors in front. Open living space with 1827 sqft 3 bed 2.5 bath. First floor with spacious living room, bathroom and kitchen which comes with granite counter tops, center island with breakfast bar, stove-top/oven, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. All bedrooms located on 2nd floor. Spacious Master with walk in closet and balcony w/ views. Features include laundry room (with washer and dryer), tank-less water heater, plantation shutters, water softener system, new epoxy garage and an excellent private patio yard with upgraded hardscape. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the house. Tenants have access to Blackstone community resort style pool/spa overlooking city views and playground, parks, picnic & barbecue area. Award-Winning Brea-Olinda Unified School District. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91244
Property Id 91244

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4582638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 E Sorano Pl have any available units?
3009 E Sorano Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3009 E Sorano Pl have?
Some of 3009 E Sorano Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 E Sorano Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3009 E Sorano Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 E Sorano Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3009 E Sorano Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3009 E Sorano Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3009 E Sorano Pl offers parking.
Does 3009 E Sorano Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 E Sorano Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 E Sorano Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3009 E Sorano Pl has a pool.
Does 3009 E Sorano Pl have accessible units?
No, 3009 E Sorano Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 E Sorano Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 E Sorano Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 E Sorano Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 E Sorano Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles