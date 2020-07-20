2854 Alamitos Road

Amenities

Beautiful and Stunning house in Black Stone community. High ceiling as you walk in the entry way. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. Contemporary kitchen with man made stone with full back splash. . Many upgrades throughout. Built in wet bar off formal dinning room. One bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. All bedrooms are equipped with own bathroom. Master bathroom with his and her vanity. Specious walk in closet. Low maintenance front and back yard for water conservation and no neighbor behind. Community provides pool, spa and park.