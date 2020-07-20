All apartments in Brea
2854 Alamitos Road

Location

2854 Alamitos Rd, Brea, CA 92821
Tonner Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful and Stunning house in Black Stone community. High ceiling as you walk in the entry way. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. Contemporary kitchen with man made stone with full back splash. . Many upgrades throughout. Built in wet bar off formal dinning room. One bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. All bedrooms are equipped with own bathroom. Master bathroom with his and her vanity. Specious walk in closet. Low maintenance front and back yard for water conservation and no neighbor behind. Community provides pool, spa and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 Alamitos Road have any available units?
2854 Alamitos Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2854 Alamitos Road have?
Some of 2854 Alamitos Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 Alamitos Road currently offering any rent specials?
2854 Alamitos Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 Alamitos Road pet-friendly?
No, 2854 Alamitos Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2854 Alamitos Road offer parking?
No, 2854 Alamitos Road does not offer parking.
Does 2854 Alamitos Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 Alamitos Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 Alamitos Road have a pool?
Yes, 2854 Alamitos Road has a pool.
Does 2854 Alamitos Road have accessible units?
No, 2854 Alamitos Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 Alamitos Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2854 Alamitos Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2854 Alamitos Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2854 Alamitos Road does not have units with air conditioning.
