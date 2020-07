Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Brand new gated Portarosa community conveniently located right next to Birch Hills Golf Course and the Brea Union Plaza. Features 3 Beds 2.5 Baths, Luxury kitchen with new Granite Counters, Separate laundry room upstairs, upgrade master bedroom & bathroom, 2 garages attached. Excellent Brea school district. Community feature swimming pool, spa, toddler park, and walking distance to Birch Hills Golf Course and Brea Trail. Minutes to Freeway 57 & 91. Come and Show!