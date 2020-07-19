All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:52 AM

218 Ambling Drive

218 N Ambling Dr
Location

218 N Ambling Dr, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Great family home with a large backyard. 4 bedrooms plus an office space. Open floor plan with an updated kitchen that includes granite counter tops. Downstairs has brand new wood (looking) tiles and and laminite wood tiles upstairs. 3 car attached garage and fully paid for SOLAR PANELS. Lot's of community amenities such as pools/spas, tennis courts and parks. Close to freeways, 2 sports parks and just a walk away from lot's of great Brea shopping and restaurants. Down the street from renewed Birch Hills Golf Course. Wonderful opportunity to get into one of the top school districts around; Country Hills Elem, BJH and Brea Olinda HS. This will move quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Ambling Drive have any available units?
218 Ambling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 218 Ambling Drive have?
Some of 218 Ambling Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Ambling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Ambling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Ambling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 218 Ambling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 218 Ambling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 218 Ambling Drive offers parking.
Does 218 Ambling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Ambling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Ambling Drive have a pool?
Yes, 218 Ambling Drive has a pool.
Does 218 Ambling Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Ambling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Ambling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Ambling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Ambling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Ambling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
