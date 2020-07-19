218 Ambling Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Great family home with a large backyard. 4 bedrooms plus an office space. Open floor plan with an updated kitchen that includes granite counter tops. Downstairs has brand new wood (looking) tiles and and laminite wood tiles upstairs. 3 car attached garage and fully paid for SOLAR PANELS. Lot's of community amenities such as pools/spas, tennis courts and parks. Close to freeways, 2 sports parks and just a walk away from lot's of great Brea shopping and restaurants. Down the street from renewed Birch Hills Golf Course. Wonderful opportunity to get into one of the top school districts around; Country Hills Elem, BJH and Brea Olinda HS. This will move quick.