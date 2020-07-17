All apartments in Brea
216 W Fir Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

216 W Fir Street

216 West Fir Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 West Fir Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a completely remodeled town home in an awesome Brea location??? Oversized kitchen has been remodeled and redesigned with white craftsman style cabinetry including soft close cupboards and drawers, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, walk up pantry, LED recessed lighting, and stainless steel sink at the kitchen island which is open to the cozy living room with views of a beautiful back patio, complete with artificial grass, patio cover, and built-in herb garden. Downstairs powder room has a new vanity, mirror, toilet and faucet. Upstairs full bath features polished marble flooring, new white vanity with marble counter top, framed mirror, new lighting, new toilet, and new faucet. Entire home features all new baseboards, and casing, new interior doors with new hinges and knobs, recessed LED lighting throughout, new switches and outlets, all walls and ceilings have been retextured. Master bedroom offers two oversized closets, both with built-in closet organizers. Storage here is excellent, with an under the stairs storage closet, a utility closet, and a coat closet all on the main floor. The large 2-car attached garage is complete with heavy duty overhead storage racks, a work bench with storage cabinets, and laundry cupboards near the washer and dryer area. Location is ideal, close to Downtown Brea, shops, restaurants, and access to Brea schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W Fir Street have any available units?
216 W Fir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 216 W Fir Street have?
Some of 216 W Fir Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W Fir Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 W Fir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W Fir Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 W Fir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 216 W Fir Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 W Fir Street offers parking.
Does 216 W Fir Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 W Fir Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W Fir Street have a pool?
No, 216 W Fir Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 W Fir Street have accessible units?
No, 216 W Fir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W Fir Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 W Fir Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 W Fir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 W Fir Street does not have units with air conditioning.
