216 W Fir Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a completely remodeled town home in an awesome Brea location??? Oversized kitchen has been remodeled and redesigned with white craftsman style cabinetry including soft close cupboards and drawers, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, walk up pantry, LED recessed lighting, and stainless steel sink at the kitchen island which is open to the cozy living room with views of a beautiful back patio, complete with artificial grass, patio cover, and built-in herb garden. Downstairs powder room has a new vanity, mirror, toilet and faucet. Upstairs full bath features polished marble flooring, new white vanity with marble counter top, framed mirror, new lighting, new toilet, and new faucet. Entire home features all new baseboards, and casing, new interior doors with new hinges and knobs, recessed LED lighting throughout, new switches and outlets, all walls and ceilings have been retextured. Master bedroom offers two oversized closets, both with built-in closet organizers. Storage here is excellent, with an under the stairs storage closet, a utility closet, and a coat closet all on the main floor. The large 2-car attached garage is complete with heavy duty overhead storage racks, a work bench with storage cabinets, and laundry cupboards near the washer and dryer area. Location is ideal, close to Downtown Brea, shops, restaurants, and access to Brea schools!