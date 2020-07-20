All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 216 N Randolph Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
216 N Randolph Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

216 N Randolph Avenue

216 North Randolph Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

216 North Randolph Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Super charming single story home with quaint front walkway lined with roses and raised front patio. The best location with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Original pine floors and plaster walls add to the charm with large living room with large windows and lots natural light. The remodeled kitchen has an abundance of cabinets with space for a dining table and an open family room with brick fireplace. Three bedrooms are generous in size. The added bonus room is ideal an can be used for a 4th bedroom or giant theater room. The offers two full baths and interior laundry room. The yard offers long driveway to a 2 car garage, backyard with avocado and apples and a covered patio. Home has been freshly painted and includes a washer, dryer and fridge. Cul-de-sac street is perfect with only neighborhood traffic. Situated ideally to easy access to the 57 freeway. Great school district. Call Terri Newland 714-906-6070 for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 N Randolph Avenue have any available units?
216 N Randolph Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 216 N Randolph Avenue have?
Some of 216 N Randolph Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 N Randolph Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 N Randolph Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 N Randolph Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 N Randolph Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 216 N Randolph Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 216 N Randolph Avenue offers parking.
Does 216 N Randolph Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 N Randolph Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 N Randolph Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 N Randolph Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 N Randolph Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 N Randolph Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 N Randolph Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 N Randolph Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 N Randolph Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 N Randolph Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles