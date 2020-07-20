216 N Randolph Avenue

Amenities

Super charming single story home with quaint front walkway lined with roses and raised front patio. The best location with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Original pine floors and plaster walls add to the charm with large living room with large windows and lots natural light. The remodeled kitchen has an abundance of cabinets with space for a dining table and an open family room with brick fireplace. Three bedrooms are generous in size. The added bonus room is ideal an can be used for a 4th bedroom or giant theater room. The offers two full baths and interior laundry room. The yard offers long driveway to a 2 car garage, backyard with avocado and apples and a covered patio. Home has been freshly painted and includes a washer, dryer and fridge. Cul-de-sac street is perfect with only neighborhood traffic. Situated ideally to easy access to the 57 freeway. Great school district. Call Terri Newland 714-906-6070 for your private showing.