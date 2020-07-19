211 S Redwood Ave #45

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Just reduced! Lease by 4/15 and rent for $2500!**



Schedule an appointment to visit this gorgeous condo today! Walk in to be greeted by the stunning 20+ ceilings where natural light flows throughout effortlessly. The gleaming pergo wood floors lead you through to a warm fireplace that greets you with a peaceful place to cozy up with a warm cup of hot cocoa. A spacious living area facilitates entertaining friends and family to create lasting memories with the people that matter most to you in life. The quiet 3rd floor master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a balcony, and no adjoining walls gives you the privacy and space you deserve. Walking distance to parks, walking trails, downtown Brea, and the highly rated elementary school makes this the perfect location for your lifestyle. Call us today to schedule your own private showing!