All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 211 S Redwood Ave #45.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
211 S Redwood Ave #45
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:06 AM

211 S Redwood Ave #45

211 South Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

211 South Redwood Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Just reduced! Lease by 4/15 and rent for $2500!**

Schedule an appointment to visit this gorgeous condo today! Walk in to be greeted by the stunning 20+ ceilings where natural light flows throughout effortlessly. The gleaming pergo wood floors lead you through to a warm fireplace that greets you with a peaceful place to cozy up with a warm cup of hot cocoa. A spacious living area facilitates entertaining friends and family to create lasting memories with the people that matter most to you in life. The quiet 3rd floor master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a balcony, and no adjoining walls gives you the privacy and space you deserve. Walking distance to parks, walking trails, downtown Brea, and the highly rated elementary school makes this the perfect location for your lifestyle. Call us today to schedule your own private showing! 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 have any available units?
211 S Redwood Ave #45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 have?
Some of 211 S Redwood Ave #45's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S Redwood Ave #45 currently offering any rent specials?
211 S Redwood Ave #45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S Redwood Ave #45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 S Redwood Ave #45 is pet friendly.
Does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 offer parking?
No, 211 S Redwood Ave #45 does not offer parking.
Does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 S Redwood Ave #45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 have a pool?
No, 211 S Redwood Ave #45 does not have a pool.
Does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 have accessible units?
No, 211 S Redwood Ave #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 S Redwood Ave #45 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 S Redwood Ave #45 have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 S Redwood Ave #45 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles