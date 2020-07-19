All apartments in Brea
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

2101 Wildflower Circle

2101 Wildflower Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Wildflower Circle, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable Brea Country Hills! Upgraded 3-BR w/loft, 2.5-BA home with 2134 sq ft of elegant living space. Inside tract, end of cul-de-sac, next to greenbelt. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island w/storage and eating area. Step-down family room w/fireplace and dry bar. Inside laundry. Formal dining room, open living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and plantation shutters. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, remodeled double vanity and shower, balcony. Open loft could be office or playroom. Large secondary bedrooms, and full bath with remodeled double sink vanity and tub enclosure. Newer A/C and furnace, double-paned Milgard vinyl windows, scraped ceilings, 3-car garage, newer oven: everything you want! Low maintenance backyard. Lease includes use of association two pools, two spas, numerous greenbelts, walking paths, tot lots, and a sport court. Nearby public tennis courts. Award-winning Country Hills Elementary. Gardener included. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Wildflower Circle have any available units?
2101 Wildflower Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2101 Wildflower Circle have?
Some of 2101 Wildflower Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Wildflower Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Wildflower Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Wildflower Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Wildflower Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2101 Wildflower Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Wildflower Circle offers parking.
Does 2101 Wildflower Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Wildflower Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Wildflower Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Wildflower Circle has a pool.
Does 2101 Wildflower Circle have accessible units?
No, 2101 Wildflower Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Wildflower Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Wildflower Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Wildflower Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2101 Wildflower Circle has units with air conditioning.
