2101 Wildflower Circle

Desirable Brea Country Hills! Upgraded 3-BR w/loft, 2.5-BA home with 2134 sq ft of elegant living space. Inside tract, end of cul-de-sac, next to greenbelt. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island w/storage and eating area. Step-down family room w/fireplace and dry bar. Inside laundry. Formal dining room, open living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and plantation shutters. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, remodeled double vanity and shower, balcony. Open loft could be office or playroom. Large secondary bedrooms, and full bath with remodeled double sink vanity and tub enclosure. Newer A/C and furnace, double-paned Milgard vinyl windows, scraped ceilings, 3-car garage, newer oven: everything you want! Low maintenance backyard. Lease includes use of association two pools, two spas, numerous greenbelts, walking paths, tot lots, and a sport court. Nearby public tennis courts. Award-winning Country Hills Elementary. Gardener included. Sorry, no pets.