204 Olive Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available 07/01/20 PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT - Property Id: 197241



The property is listed as private room for rent. It's a newly built ADU with two private rooms. SINGLE OCCUPANCY PER ROOM ONLY. It has a full kitchen (gas range, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and filtered drinking water) and washer/dryer for common area. Each room has a nice private patio for great outdoor living space. Carport or driveway parking is available. The unit has central A/C and heat, and small pet friendly.



THE SMALLER ROOM WILL BE AVAILABLE as early as Mid-June for $1,250/month.



SEEKING FEMALE SUITE MATE ONLY.



* Utilities are $110 per room, which includes Water, Trash, Gas, and Electric.

* Pet Rent is $25/month. Only one pet is allowed.

* Security Deposit is one month's rent + $500 Pet Deposit per pet (if any).

* Service animal must have proof from doctor or therapist

* Non-smoking

* 12 months lease

* $45 screening and application fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197241

Property Id 197241



(RLNE5825378)