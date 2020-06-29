All apartments in Brea
204 Olive Pl

204 Olive Place · No Longer Available
Location

204 Olive Place, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 07/01/20 PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT - Property Id: 197241

The property is listed as private room for rent. It's a newly built ADU with two private rooms. SINGLE OCCUPANCY PER ROOM ONLY. It has a full kitchen (gas range, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and filtered drinking water) and washer/dryer for common area. Each room has a nice private patio for great outdoor living space. Carport or driveway parking is available. The unit has central A/C and heat, and small pet friendly.

THE SMALLER ROOM WILL BE AVAILABLE as early as Mid-June for $1,250/month.

SEEKING FEMALE SUITE MATE ONLY.

* Utilities are $110 per room, which includes Water, Trash, Gas, and Electric.
* Pet Rent is $25/month. Only one pet is allowed.
* Security Deposit is one month's rent + $500 Pet Deposit per pet (if any).
* Service animal must have proof from doctor or therapist
* Non-smoking
* 12 months lease
* $45 screening and application fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197241
Property Id 197241

(RLNE5825378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

