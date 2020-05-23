All apartments in Brea
1680 N Puente Street
1680 N Puente Street

1680 N Puente St · No Longer Available
Location

1680 N Puente St, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Single story custom home on level lot with view of Brea Hills! PERFECT time to lease a beautiful piece of property in Brea. This model offers 4 spacious bedrooms with 4.5 bathrooms on approximately 4596 square feet. Large lot of approximately 20,000 square feet. This custom home includes a Gourmet kitchen with custom counter tops and stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator. Living room and Family room all have custom cast fireplace surrounds. Additional features include a large dining room, Library, recessed lighting, wood floors throughout, inside laundry room, raised panel doors, an alarm system, 3-car finished garage with custom wood garage doors. The exterior of the house will be smooth stucco (hand finished), post tension slabs, custom wood front door, custom rain gutters, front yard landscaping, automatic sprinkler system, yard drainage system with a custom tile roof. All on a private, gated cul-de-sac street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 N Puente Street have any available units?
1680 N Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 1680 N Puente Street have?
Some of 1680 N Puente Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 N Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
1680 N Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 N Puente Street pet-friendly?
No, 1680 N Puente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 1680 N Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 1680 N Puente Street offers parking.
Does 1680 N Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1680 N Puente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 N Puente Street have a pool?
No, 1680 N Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 1680 N Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 1680 N Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 N Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1680 N Puente Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1680 N Puente Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1680 N Puente Street does not have units with air conditioning.

