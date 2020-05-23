1680 N Puente Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Single story custom home on level lot with view of Brea Hills! PERFECT time to lease a beautiful piece of property in Brea. This model offers 4 spacious bedrooms with 4.5 bathrooms on approximately 4596 square feet. Large lot of approximately 20,000 square feet. This custom home includes a Gourmet kitchen with custom counter tops and stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator. Living room and Family room all have custom cast fireplace surrounds. Additional features include a large dining room, Library, recessed lighting, wood floors throughout, inside laundry room, raised panel doors, an alarm system, 3-car finished garage with custom wood garage doors. The exterior of the house will be smooth stucco (hand finished), post tension slabs, custom wood front door, custom rain gutters, front yard landscaping, automatic sprinkler system, yard drainage system with a custom tile roof. All on a private, gated cul-de-sac street.