1642 E. Eucalyptus Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Great Brea 4 Bedroom Home in Glenbrook Community - Lovely 4 bedroom home in desirable Glenbrook community in Brea. Living room with carpeting and brick fireplace. Open concept family room with vaulted ceilings opens to dining room and kitchen with sliding glass door that leads to spacious backyard with large covered patio area for entertaining, drought tolerant landscaping and fruit trees. Master suite with private bath, large closet and sliding glass door with direct access to the back patio area. 3 additional bedrooms, hall bathroom and linen closet complete the house. House features AC/heat, fresh paint, newer carpeting and newer blinds throughout and 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Community features pool/spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, sports court and game room. Close by the Brea Mall, Downtown Birch Street, award winning Brea schools, and Track at Brea walking/jogging/biking trails.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



No Cats Allowed



