Beverly Hills, CA
9417 Charleville Blvd
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

9417 Charleville Blvd

9417 Charleville Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9417 Charleville Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Enjoy living in this highly desirable Beverly Hills location. Step into one of the many nearby parks, including Beverly Gardens Park, where you can jog amongst the trees or relax in the sunny SoCal green space.You will have easy access to major thoroughfares like Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards.Whole Foods, LA Fitness, pilates studios, and lots of retail shops, restaurants, and bars are readily available and just a skip away.

*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9417 Charleville Blvd have any available units?
9417 Charleville Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 9417 Charleville Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9417 Charleville Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 Charleville Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9417 Charleville Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9417 Charleville Blvd offer parking?
No, 9417 Charleville Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9417 Charleville Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9417 Charleville Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 Charleville Blvd have a pool?
No, 9417 Charleville Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9417 Charleville Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9417 Charleville Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9417 Charleville Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9417 Charleville Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9417 Charleville Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9417 Charleville Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
