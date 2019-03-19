715 North CAMDEN Drive

Amenities

Stunning Villa in the Beverly Hills Flats! This elegant property boasts of 6 bedrooms 7.5 bathrooms, an office/library AND a detached 1br/1ba GUEST HOUSE. This newer home was also completely remodeled about a year ago with a huge chefs kitchen, top-of-the-line appliances, an oversized Butler's Pantry and Island,& a walk-in Fridge. Other upgrades include newer bathrooms, hardwood flooring & an electric SOLAR system, saving money. Enjoy the serenity and security of this gated home with a circular front driveway and hedged off back yard. Upon entering this home, the grand two-story marble foyer and sweeping staircase automatically take your breath away. The upper level offers four large family bedroom en-suites which include TWO gorgeous master suites w/sitting areas, large balconies and walk-in closets. The enchanted backyard features a patio, synthetic easy-to-maintain lawn, pool and spa. This home is located in a PRIME LOCATION in close proximity to shops, restaurants & Rodeo Dr