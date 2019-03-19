All apartments in Beverly Hills
715 North CAMDEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

715 North CAMDEN Drive

715 North Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

715 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Stunning Villa in the Beverly Hills Flats! This elegant property boasts of 6 bedrooms 7.5 bathrooms, an office/library AND a detached 1br/1ba GUEST HOUSE. This newer home was also completely remodeled about a year ago with a huge chefs kitchen, top-of-the-line appliances, an oversized Butler's Pantry and Island,& a walk-in Fridge. Other upgrades include newer bathrooms, hardwood flooring & an electric SOLAR system, saving money. Enjoy the serenity and security of this gated home with a circular front driveway and hedged off back yard. Upon entering this home, the grand two-story marble foyer and sweeping staircase automatically take your breath away. The upper level offers four large family bedroom en-suites which include TWO gorgeous master suites w/sitting areas, large balconies and walk-in closets. The enchanted backyard features a patio, synthetic easy-to-maintain lawn, pool and spa. This home is located in a PRIME LOCATION in close proximity to shops, restaurants & Rodeo Dr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 North CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
715 North CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 715 North CAMDEN Drive have?
Some of 715 North CAMDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 North CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 North CAMDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 North CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 715 North CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 715 North CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
No, 715 North CAMDEN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 715 North CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 North CAMDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 North CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 715 North CAMDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 715 North CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 North CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 North CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 North CAMDEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 North CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 North CAMDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
