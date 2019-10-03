All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

706 North CANON Drive

706 North Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
One of the most prized (and largest) properties in the highly desirable flats of Beverly Hills, this nearly 11,000 square foot updated Mediterranean style residence sits on 1.2 park like acres. The home features 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and two half baths, as well as a 1 bed 1 bath guest house. The interior boasts dramatic scale with a formal living, dining room, double height great room, chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, large butler's pantry, and screening room. The master with a fireplace, features luxurious dual bathrooms and oversized walk-in closets. The property also includes 2 swimming pools, a lighted sports court, garages for 5 cars and is a short walk to the shops and restaurants of Beverly Hills. This complete Estate is a very rare lease offering. Available furnished for $59,995

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 North CANON Drive have any available units?
706 North CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 706 North CANON Drive have?
Some of 706 North CANON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 North CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 North CANON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 North CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 706 North CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 706 North CANON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 706 North CANON Drive offers parking.
Does 706 North CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 North CANON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 North CANON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 706 North CANON Drive has a pool.
Does 706 North CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 North CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 North CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 North CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 North CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 North CANON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
