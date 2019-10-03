706 North CANON Drive

Amenities

One of the most prized (and largest) properties in the highly desirable flats of Beverly Hills, this nearly 11,000 square foot updated Mediterranean style residence sits on 1.2 park like acres. The home features 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and two half baths, as well as a 1 bed 1 bath guest house. The interior boasts dramatic scale with a formal living, dining room, double height great room, chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, large butler's pantry, and screening room. The master with a fireplace, features luxurious dual bathrooms and oversized walk-in closets. The property also includes 2 swimming pools, a lighted sports court, garages for 5 cars and is a short walk to the shops and restaurants of Beverly Hills. This complete Estate is a very rare lease offering. Available furnished for $59,995