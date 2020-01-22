610 FOOTHILL Road

Amenities

This gorgeous newly constructed gated property features everything imaginable in prime Beverly Hills. Huge sliding glass doors open to ample outdoor space for entertaining. Featuring two outdoor fireplaces, TV's and BBQ/kitchen area by the pool. Beautiful hardwoods flow throughout this warm yet contemporary stunner! The phenomenal open concept chef's kitchen contains a massive island and separate butler's pantry. You will find a movie theater, additional living room, designer wooden bar, glass wine room and gym all on the entertainment level. The floating staircase leads you to 6 en-suite bedrooms, including the exceptional master with dual sinks and showroom closets. Cozy up next to one of four fireplaces throughout and live easy with laundry rooms located on two separate levels. These grand-scale living spaces give you the feel of prestige and wonderment and comes complete with an elevator serving all 3 floors. Available furnished or unfurnished.