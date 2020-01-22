All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

610 FOOTHILL Road

610 Foothill Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
wine room
This gorgeous newly constructed gated property features everything imaginable in prime Beverly Hills. Huge sliding glass doors open to ample outdoor space for entertaining. Featuring two outdoor fireplaces, TV's and BBQ/kitchen area by the pool. Beautiful hardwoods flow throughout this warm yet contemporary stunner! The phenomenal open concept chef's kitchen contains a massive island and separate butler's pantry. You will find a movie theater, additional living room, designer wooden bar, glass wine room and gym all on the entertainment level. The floating staircase leads you to 6 en-suite bedrooms, including the exceptional master with dual sinks and showroom closets. Cozy up next to one of four fireplaces throughout and live easy with laundry rooms located on two separate levels. These grand-scale living spaces give you the feel of prestige and wonderment and comes complete with an elevator serving all 3 floors. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 FOOTHILL Road have any available units?
610 FOOTHILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 610 FOOTHILL Road have?
Some of 610 FOOTHILL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 FOOTHILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
610 FOOTHILL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 FOOTHILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 610 FOOTHILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 610 FOOTHILL Road offer parking?
No, 610 FOOTHILL Road does not offer parking.
Does 610 FOOTHILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 FOOTHILL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 FOOTHILL Road have a pool?
Yes, 610 FOOTHILL Road has a pool.
Does 610 FOOTHILL Road have accessible units?
No, 610 FOOTHILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 610 FOOTHILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 FOOTHILL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 FOOTHILL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 FOOTHILL Road does not have units with air conditioning.

