Beverly Hills, CA
447 North DOHENY Drive
447 North DOHENY Drive

447 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

447 North Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
Sophisticated furnished or unfurnished Luxury Lease with Designer Finishes in 90210! Built with unparalleled attention to detail, this inviting residence offers a refined lifestyle. Located in a building similar to a luxury hotel, this opulent, ultra-high-end condo has limestone & walnut floors, floor-to-ceiling windows & mahogany doors. A fireplace that extends to the ceiling creates an elegant focal point. The chef's kitchen showcases the quality found throughout, with its extensive use of granite, Viking appliances & burled Italian Walnut & Sycamore cabinetry. The lavish master suite is a large retreat with a walk-in closet and a regal, spa-like bath with marble floors & counters, a separate tub & shower. The home includes a laundry room, over-sized patio with an automated shade & new stylish office with built-ins and barn door. With a grand lobby, a community theater, sun deck, fitness center, concierge, 24h security, and 2 side by side parking spots. Sorry no pets, no exceptions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
447 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 447 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 447 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
447 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 447 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 447 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 447 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 447 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 North DOHENY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 447 North DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 447 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 447 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 447 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 North DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
