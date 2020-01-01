447 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub lobby media room

Sophisticated furnished or unfurnished Luxury Lease with Designer Finishes in 90210! Built with unparalleled attention to detail, this inviting residence offers a refined lifestyle. Located in a building similar to a luxury hotel, this opulent, ultra-high-end condo has limestone & walnut floors, floor-to-ceiling windows & mahogany doors. A fireplace that extends to the ceiling creates an elegant focal point. The chef's kitchen showcases the quality found throughout, with its extensive use of granite, Viking appliances & burled Italian Walnut & Sycamore cabinetry. The lavish master suite is a large retreat with a walk-in closet and a regal, spa-like bath with marble floors & counters, a separate tub & shower. The home includes a laundry room, over-sized patio with an automated shade & new stylish office with built-ins and barn door. With a grand lobby, a community theater, sun deck, fitness center, concierge, 24h security, and 2 side by side parking spots. Sorry no pets, no exceptions!