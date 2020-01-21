418 South ELM Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets

Grand Mediterranean Estate with a luxurious open floor plan located on a prime southern BH street. Formal entry with soaring ceilings to living and dining room. Exceptional custom chefs kitchen with top grade appliances that opens to an enormous den and private backyard with lush landscaping. Designer staircase leads you to four en suite bedrooms upstairs including master suite with lavish bathroom, walk-in closet, and balcony. Hardwood and marble floors, beautiful craftsmanship and quality throughout. Proximate to all the best that the city has to offer.