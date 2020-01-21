All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 418 South ELM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
418 South ELM Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:24 PM

418 South ELM Drive

418 South Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

418 South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Grand Mediterranean Estate with a luxurious open floor plan located on a prime southern BH street. Formal entry with soaring ceilings to living and dining room. Exceptional custom chefs kitchen with top grade appliances that opens to an enormous den and private backyard with lush landscaping. Designer staircase leads you to four en suite bedrooms upstairs including master suite with lavish bathroom, walk-in closet, and balcony. Hardwood and marble floors, beautiful craftsmanship and quality throughout. Proximate to all the best that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 South ELM Drive have any available units?
418 South ELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 418 South ELM Drive have?
Some of 418 South ELM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 South ELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418 South ELM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 South ELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 418 South ELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 418 South ELM Drive offer parking?
No, 418 South ELM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 418 South ELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 South ELM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 South ELM Drive have a pool?
No, 418 South ELM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 418 South ELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 418 South ELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418 South ELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 South ELM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 South ELM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 South ELM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts