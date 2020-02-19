All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

320 N Crescent Dr

320 North Crescent Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days

This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers. I have more studio, 1 or 2 bedrooms properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.

This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from :

The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs. The best location at a great price! all over Beverly Hills. Large 2 bedrooms suite is located right on North Crescent Dr central to shopping at the Beverly Center as well as Cedars Sinai Medical Center Call to book this amazing place!

Amazing location! Right in the heart of the Beverly hills, you are walking distance to all the classy boutiques, trendy shops, outstanding restaurants, & popular celebrity-sighting cafes of Beverly Hills. Just 2 blocks from Rodeo Dr , 1 block from Cannon Dr and Beverly Dr, across the street from Wholefood and 6 minutes driving to Hollywood hotpots and attractions.

* Luxurious suite with full equipped kitchen

* 1480 Sq.ft [or] 137 M2

* 3 Min for the Rodeo Dr, 2 min to Beverly blvd and all the hot spots

* Queen Size bed in each bedroom and big sofa in the living room

* Washer/Dryer in the building

* Wood floor

* Cable Television, DVD player and stereo

* Garage parking included

* Beverly Hills

* Unit on the 2nd floor, No elevator

Please E-mail To Book This Amazing Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 N Crescent Dr have any available units?
320 N Crescent Dr has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 N Crescent Dr have?
Some of 320 N Crescent Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 N Crescent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
320 N Crescent Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 N Crescent Dr pet-friendly?
No, 320 N Crescent Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 320 N Crescent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 320 N Crescent Dr does offer parking.
Does 320 N Crescent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 N Crescent Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 N Crescent Dr have a pool?
No, 320 N Crescent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 320 N Crescent Dr have accessible units?
No, 320 N Crescent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 320 N Crescent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 N Crescent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 N Crescent Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 N Crescent Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
