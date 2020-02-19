320 N Crescent Dr

Amenities

Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days



This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers. I have more studio, 1 or 2 bedrooms properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.



This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from :



The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs. The best location at a great price! all over Beverly Hills. Large 2 bedrooms suite is located right on North Crescent Dr central to shopping at the Beverly Center as well as Cedars Sinai Medical Center Call to book this amazing place!



Amazing location! Right in the heart of the Beverly hills, you are walking distance to all the classy boutiques, trendy shops, outstanding restaurants, & popular celebrity-sighting cafes of Beverly Hills. Just 2 blocks from Rodeo Dr , 1 block from Cannon Dr and Beverly Dr, across the street from Wholefood and 6 minutes driving to Hollywood hotpots and attractions.



* Luxurious suite with full equipped kitchen



* 1480 Sq.ft [or] 137 M2



* 3 Min for the Rodeo Dr, 2 min to Beverly blvd and all the hot spots



* Queen Size bed in each bedroom and big sofa in the living room



* Washer/Dryer in the building



* Wood floor



* Cable Television, DVD player and stereo



* Garage parking included



* Beverly Hills



* Unit on the 2nd floor, No elevator



Please E-mail To Book This Amazing Place.