Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
304 South MCCARTY Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

304 South MCCARTY Drive

304 Mccarty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Mccarty Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Long-term furnished only, please. Do not disturb cooperative tenants. Extraordinary and voluminous 2017-built custom 3-level Architectural Masterwork by Noesis Group. Perfectly furnished sunlit spaces with high ceilings, wood floors, floating staircases, walls of glass. Dual great room design on the main and lower levels. Professional home theatre and separate office on the main level. Stunning beautiful cook's kitchen with top appliances. Lower level gym, fabulous spa/massage room facilities, and huge service bar. Main level great room opens to lush rear yard with infinity-edge saline pool/spa/patios/firepit/mature privacy hedging. Gated parking front and rear. Solid entertainment capacity. Imposing curb appeal on the most coveted road in SW Beverly Hills moments from world-class shopping/dining/entertainment. Subject to termination of an existing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 South MCCARTY Drive have any available units?
304 South MCCARTY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 304 South MCCARTY Drive have?
Some of 304 South MCCARTY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 South MCCARTY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 South MCCARTY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 South MCCARTY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 South MCCARTY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 304 South MCCARTY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 South MCCARTY Drive offers parking.
Does 304 South MCCARTY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 South MCCARTY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 South MCCARTY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 South MCCARTY Drive has a pool.
Does 304 South MCCARTY Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 South MCCARTY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 South MCCARTY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 South MCCARTY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 South MCCARTY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 South MCCARTY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

