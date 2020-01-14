304 South MCCARTY Drive

Amenities

Long-term furnished only, please. Do not disturb cooperative tenants. Extraordinary and voluminous 2017-built custom 3-level Architectural Masterwork by Noesis Group. Perfectly furnished sunlit spaces with high ceilings, wood floors, floating staircases, walls of glass. Dual great room design on the main and lower levels. Professional home theatre and separate office on the main level. Stunning beautiful cook's kitchen with top appliances. Lower level gym, fabulous spa/massage room facilities, and huge service bar. Main level great room opens to lush rear yard with infinity-edge saline pool/spa/patios/firepit/mature privacy hedging. Gated parking front and rear. Solid entertainment capacity. Imposing curb appeal on the most coveted road in SW Beverly Hills moments from world-class shopping/dining/entertainment. Subject to termination of an existing lease.