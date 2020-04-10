204 South PALM Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Private & fully gated traditional Beverly Hills home with a detached garage that can be used as a recreation room or garage. Enter through a gated front patio into a proper foyer. Beautiful laminate floors throughout. Formal living room with fireplace, dining room, recently updated kitchen with garden window, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances & formal breakfast room. Washer & Dryer, dual-pane windows, NEW gate, about 1 year old Central HVAC, furnace, Air Ducts & NEST Thermostat. 3 bedrooms. Spacious Master suite feat. Walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a large covered outdoor wooden patio with twinkling lights -- wonderful for day time relaxation & late night gatherings. Luscious green backyard, pathways to gardening and an elongated driveway. Located on the quintessential Palm Tree lined street, centrally located to highly-rated schools, dining and shopping. Relax & enjoy the Beverly Hills Lifestyle.