204 South PALM Drive
204 South PALM Drive

204 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Private & fully gated traditional Beverly Hills home with a detached garage that can be used as a recreation room or garage. Enter through a gated front patio into a proper foyer. Beautiful laminate floors throughout. Formal living room with fireplace, dining room, recently updated kitchen with garden window, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances & formal breakfast room. Washer & Dryer, dual-pane windows, NEW gate, about 1 year old Central HVAC, furnace, Air Ducts & NEST Thermostat. 3 bedrooms. Spacious Master suite feat. Walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a large covered outdoor wooden patio with twinkling lights -- wonderful for day time relaxation & late night gatherings. Luscious green backyard, pathways to gardening and an elongated driveway. Located on the quintessential Palm Tree lined street, centrally located to highly-rated schools, dining and shopping. Relax & enjoy the Beverly Hills Lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 South PALM Drive have any available units?
204 South PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 204 South PALM Drive have?
Some of 204 South PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 South PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 South PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 South PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 South PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 204 South PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 South PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 204 South PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 South PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 South PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 204 South PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 South PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 South PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 South PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 South PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 South PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 South PALM Drive has units with air conditioning.
