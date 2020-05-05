All apartments in Beverly Hills
161 N Willaman Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:28 PM

161 N Willaman Drive

161 North Willaman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

161 North Willaman Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Contact Mazdak directly at 818-601-8215 for inquiry! Luxury Living in the heart of Beverly Hills! This spacious 700sq ft back-house has a welcoming 1 bedroom 1 bath, its own large laundry room inside, and is perfect for the busy person who wants to relax on a couch in a large fully furnished living room. It's located North of Wilshire and walking distance to Cedar Sinai Hospital, SLS Hotel, Trader Joe and Whole food, Starbucks, and all the action like the Beverly Center, 3rd St, and Rodeo Drive, while still located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood street. Available long term at $3250 FULLY FURNISHED and short term at $3500.

For inquiry call Mazdak 818-601-8215

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 N Willaman Drive have any available units?
161 N Willaman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 161 N Willaman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
161 N Willaman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 N Willaman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 161 N Willaman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 161 N Willaman Drive offer parking?
No, 161 N Willaman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 161 N Willaman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 N Willaman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 N Willaman Drive have a pool?
No, 161 N Willaman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 161 N Willaman Drive have accessible units?
No, 161 N Willaman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 161 N Willaman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 N Willaman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 N Willaman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 N Willaman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

