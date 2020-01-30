153 South RODEO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fabulous two-story townhouse unit in impeccably restored 1930's traditional old Hollywood building located in the heart of Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive.Highly sought after location close to Beverly Wilshire Hotel, shops and fine dining. Classic finishes include dark hardwood floors, custom crown molding, recessed lighting, stainless steel Viking appliances, marble counter tops, Miele Washer/Dryer in unit. Wood burning fireplace and central heat and air conditioning. Large walk-in closets and spacious spa-like bathrooms. The unit comes with tandem subterranean parking space.