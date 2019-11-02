1124 LAUREL Way

Amenities

Superlative long-term only furnished opportunity! Fully redone and spacious one-level Traditional with a complimentary modern flair set on a gentle flat knoll above one of Beverly Hills' most coveted estate roads just north of Sunset and behind the BH Hotel. Motorcourt and 2-car direct-entry garage for parking galore. Sunlit rooms with wide-plank wood floors, mouldings, French doors, built-ins. Mammoth "great" room with fabulous step-down bar for tremendous entertaining capacity opens to secluded grounds with patios/lawn/mature foliage/big gazebo/pool/spa. Separate large den/office and gracious formal dining room. Superb new kitchen with top appliances and wonderful breakfast room open to the grounds. 4 bedrooms (dual masters possible) and all new designer-modern baths. Proximate to the best of the Westside and ready for a highly-qualified long term tenant.