Last updated November 2 2019 at 4:17 PM

1124 LAUREL Way

1124 Laurel Way · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Superlative long-term only furnished opportunity! Fully redone and spacious one-level Traditional with a complimentary modern flair set on a gentle flat knoll above one of Beverly Hills' most coveted estate roads just north of Sunset and behind the BH Hotel. Motorcourt and 2-car direct-entry garage for parking galore. Sunlit rooms with wide-plank wood floors, mouldings, French doors, built-ins. Mammoth "great" room with fabulous step-down bar for tremendous entertaining capacity opens to secluded grounds with patios/lawn/mature foliage/big gazebo/pool/spa. Separate large den/office and gracious formal dining room. Superb new kitchen with top appliances and wonderful breakfast room open to the grounds. 4 bedrooms (dual masters possible) and all new designer-modern baths. Proximate to the best of the Westside and ready for a highly-qualified long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 LAUREL Way have any available units?
1124 LAUREL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1124 LAUREL Way have?
Some of 1124 LAUREL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 LAUREL Way currently offering any rent specials?
1124 LAUREL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 LAUREL Way pet-friendly?
No, 1124 LAUREL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1124 LAUREL Way offer parking?
Yes, 1124 LAUREL Way offers parking.
Does 1124 LAUREL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 LAUREL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 LAUREL Way have a pool?
Yes, 1124 LAUREL Way has a pool.
Does 1124 LAUREL Way have accessible units?
No, 1124 LAUREL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 LAUREL Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 LAUREL Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 LAUREL Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 LAUREL Way does not have units with air conditioning.
