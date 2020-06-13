Apartment List
/
CA
/
berkeley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

208 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Berkeley
6 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,425
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
9 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,031
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We've got you covered with our new termination policy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4
2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
745 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walkers and Bikers Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1
1247 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
675 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2033 Hearst Ave
2033 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA
7 Bedrooms
$11,995
2407 sqft
7 Bedroom 3 bathroom House Available June 1st! - Limited-Time Offer! 50% off daily prorated rent until UC Berkeley resumes in-person classes or tenants receive keys. This is a spacious 7 bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Victorian home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2570 Virginia Street
2570 Virginia Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1040 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo in secured building just 3 blocks to UC Berkeley - Bright and airy large, top level condo with recent updates located just 3 blocks from the UC Berkeley campus.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Benvenue Ave.
3006 Benvenue Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
3006 Benvenue Ave. Available 07/10/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Off College Avenue Coming Soon! - We are proud to present for lease a charming two-story turn of the 20th-century brown shingle duplex in the coveted Claremont-Elmwood neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Berkeley
4 Units Available
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
300 sqft
7 Bedrooms
$14,849
2699 sqft
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto? Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cragmont
1 Unit Available
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd.
1171 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1208 sqft
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. Available 07/10/20 North Berkeley Hills Contemporary Mid-Century Three Bedroom Home Coming Soon - Located in the picturesque hills of North Berkeley, we are proud to present a charming home that embraces light and tranquility.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2770 Dohr Street - 1
2770 Dohr Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
750 sqft
This is a one bedroom one bathroom unit located behind the main home. It is freshly remodeled and has it's own private entrance, accessible from the side gate. This area is great for those who walk or bike — most errands can be accomplished on foot.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1537 Harmon St - 3
1537 Harmon Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
765 sqft
updated! kitchen including appliances, new bathroom, new carpet wood flooring its a sight to see! call us to make appointment to view Remote control gate, community patio, community garden
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Berkeley, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Berkeley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBerkeley 3 BedroomsBerkeley Accessible ApartmentsBerkeley Apartments under $1,800Berkeley Apartments under $1500Berkeley Apartments under $2,000
Berkeley Apartments under $2,200Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with GarageBerkeley Apartments with GymBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerkeley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBerkeley Apartments with Parking
Berkeley Apartments with PoolBerkeley Apartments with Washer-DryerBerkeley Dog Friendly ApartmentsBerkeley Furnished ApartmentsBerkeley Luxury PlacesBerkeley Pet Friendly PlacesBerkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law