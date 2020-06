Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a one bedroom one bathroom unit located behind the main home. It is freshly remodeled and has it's own private entrance, accessible from the side gate. This area is great for those who walk or bike — most errands can be accomplished on foot. There are several nearby public transportation options. No pets and no smoking allowed.