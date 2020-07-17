1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit upper left Available 07/18/20 Stunning Upper unit, w/d in unit & one parking - Property Id: 92796



Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus.

Everything you need is in here. Sign in today and schedule a date to move in and enjoy the style of living in Berkeley.

Please text/ call Ann(510)224-9966 to schedule a viewing

Term: 12 months. But flexible.

Rent: $2695/monthly

Deposit: $2695

Move in cost: First month rent and $2695 deposit.

Renter's insurance is required.

Available to move in date: July 18,2020

--Short walk from BART and UC campus.

--Organic herb/fruit tree gardens.

--A spacious kitchen overlooking the garden.

--Newly remodeled Kitchen with appliances, professional cookware, Gas stove/ Over Range Microwave, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Updated.

--High-speed internet are available.

--Laundry: Washer/ Dryer in Unit.

--Parking: Off-Street car Parking, 1 Space per Unit; gated bike parking spaces.

--No pets allowed/non- smoking policies.

Must has good credit and references.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1844-dwight-way-(upper-level-left-unit)-%40-mlk-berkeley-ca-unit-upper-left/92796

Property Id 92796



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5954758)