Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left

1844 Dwight Way · (510) 224-9966
Location

1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit upper left · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit upper left Available 07/18/20 Stunning Upper unit, w/d in unit & one parking - Property Id: 92796

Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus.
Everything you need is in here. Sign in today and schedule a date to move in and enjoy the style of living in Berkeley.
Please text/ call Ann(510)224-9966 to schedule a viewing
Term: 12 months. But flexible.
Rent: $2695/monthly
Deposit: $2695
Move in cost: First month rent and $2695 deposit.
Renter's insurance is required.
Available to move in date: July 18,2020
--Short walk from BART and UC campus.
--Organic herb/fruit tree gardens.
--A spacious kitchen overlooking the garden.
--Newly remodeled Kitchen with appliances, professional cookware, Gas stove/ Over Range Microwave, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Updated.
--High-speed internet are available.
--Laundry: Washer/ Dryer in Unit.
--Parking: Off-Street car Parking, 1 Space per Unit; gated bike parking spaces.
--No pets allowed/non- smoking policies.
Must has good credit and references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1844-dwight-way-(upper-level-left-unit)-%40-mlk-berkeley-ca-unit-upper-left/92796
Property Id 92796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5954758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

