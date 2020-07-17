1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left

Amenities
Unit upper left Available 07/18/20 Stunning Upper unit, w/d in unit & one parking - Property Id: 92796
Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus.
Everything you need is in here. Sign in today and schedule a date to move in and enjoy the style of living in Berkeley.
Please text/ call Ann(510)224-9966 to schedule a viewing
Term: 12 months. But flexible.
Rent: $2695/monthly
Deposit: $2695
Move in cost: First month rent and $2695 deposit.
Renter's insurance is required.
Available to move in date: July 18,2020
--Short walk from BART and UC campus.
--Organic herb/fruit tree gardens.
--A spacious kitchen overlooking the garden.
--Newly remodeled Kitchen with appliances, professional cookware, Gas stove/ Over Range Microwave, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Updated.
--High-speed internet are available.
--Laundry: Washer/ Dryer in Unit.
--Parking: Off-Street car Parking, 1 Space per Unit; gated bike parking spaces.
--No pets allowed/non- smoking policies.
Must has good credit and references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1844-dwight-way-(upper-level-left-unit)-%40-mlk-berkeley-ca-unit-upper-left/92796
Property Id 92796
(RLNE5954758)