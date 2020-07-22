All apartments in Berkeley
1836 Cedar St Apt 1

1836 Cedar Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

1836 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
Central Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 1 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Apartment 1 Available 08/05/20 Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom 2-story Apartment near Berkeley Arts Magnet School.

1836 Cedar St Apt 1 is close to Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, University of California, Berkeley, Cha-Ya, Taste of the Himalayas, Agrodolce Osteria, Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers, Grégoire Restaurant, The Cheeseboard Pizza, Chez Panisse, Jefferson Elementary School, Saint Mary's College High School, with easy access to 80, 123, 580

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Balcony
- Garage

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Trash is included in rent/all other utilities under the resident´s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 have any available units?
1836 Cedar St Apt 1 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 have?
Some of 1836 Cedar St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Cedar St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 Cedar St Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
