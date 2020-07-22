Amenities

Apartment 1 Available 08/05/20 Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom 2-story Apartment near Berkeley Arts Magnet School.



1836 Cedar St Apt 1 is close to Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, University of California, Berkeley, Cha-Ya, Taste of the Himalayas, Agrodolce Osteria, Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers, Grégoire Restaurant, The Cheeseboard Pizza, Chez Panisse, Jefferson Elementary School, Saint Mary's College High School, with easy access to 80, 123, 580



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Balcony

- Garage



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Trash is included in rent/all other utilities under the resident´s name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5936639)