1532 Tyler Street Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance internet access

Take Advantage of the 50% Off for the 1st month's rent if lease will be sign on or before June 30th 2020



Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. This unit is near public transportation stops/hub and parks.



The cozy and bright interior has hardwood and tile floors and recessed lighting. Its lovely modern kitchen is well-equipped with fine cabinets with ample storage; glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. It comes with driveway and on-street parking.



The exterior has an owner-maintained yard and patio. No pets allowed (however, negotiable for emotional support animals). Smoking is prohibited in the property. Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pwfgBbWHvSz



Walk Score: 91

Bike Score: 96



Nearby parks: Grove Playground, San Pablo Park, and Grove Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

80 Pierce - 6th St. – Ashby - 0.1 mile

688 St. Mary's College – Montclair - 0.1 mile

88 Sacramento – Market - 0.1 mile

J Sacramento - Christie Transbay - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 0.4 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.4 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 0.4 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.4 mile



