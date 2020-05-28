All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

1532 Tyler Street Unit B

1532 Tyler St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Take Advantage of the 50% Off for the 1st month's rent if lease will be sign on or before June 30th 2020

Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. This unit is near public transportation stops/hub and parks.

The cozy and bright interior has hardwood and tile floors and recessed lighting. Its lovely modern kitchen is well-equipped with fine cabinets with ample storage; glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. It comes with driveway and on-street parking.

The exterior has an owner-maintained yard and patio. No pets allowed (however, negotiable for emotional support animals). Smoking is prohibited in the property. Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pwfgBbWHvSz

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 91
Bike Score: 96

Nearby parks: Grove Playground, San Pablo Park, and Grove Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
80 Pierce - 6th St. – Ashby - 0.1 mile
688 St. Mary's College – Montclair - 0.1 mile
88 Sacramento – Market - 0.1 mile
J Sacramento - Christie Transbay - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.4 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.4 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.4 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5835819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B have any available units?
1532 Tyler Street Unit B has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B have?
Some of 1532 Tyler Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Tyler Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Tyler Street Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Tyler Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Tyler Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B offer parking?
No, 1532 Tyler Street Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Tyler Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 1532 Tyler Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1532 Tyler Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Tyler Street Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Tyler Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Tyler Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
