3001 Marconi Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring. Newer Dual Pane Windows, Central Heat & Air. Large fenced corner lot with private area in back for your family BBQ's.



Non working fireplace.

No pets, allowed



Lease Term: 12 months

Tenant to pay: Water

Owner to pay: Sewer & Garbage



Minimum Credit Score: 650+

Minimum Income Required: $4785.



Rental History must be verifiable and in good standing.

No previous Evictions



Go to: www.calinvestors.com to apply on-line



CALBRE#01946044



(RLNE5845726)