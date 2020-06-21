3001 Marconi Avenue

Amenities
Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring. Newer Dual Pane Windows, Central Heat & Air. Large fenced corner lot with private area in back for your family BBQ's.
Non working fireplace.
No pets, allowed
Lease Term: 12 months
Tenant to pay: Water
Owner to pay: Sewer & Garbage
Minimum Credit Score: 650+
Minimum Income Required: $4785.
Rental History must be verifiable and in good standing.
No previous Evictions
Go to: www.calinvestors.com to apply on-line
CALBRE#01946044
(RLNE5845726)