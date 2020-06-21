All apartments in Arden-Arcade
3001 Marconi Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020

3001 Marconi Avenue

3001 Marconi Avenue · (916) 332-1313 ext. 200
Location

3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Marconi North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 Marconi Avenue · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring. Newer Dual Pane Windows, Central Heat & Air. Large fenced corner lot with private area in back for your family BBQ's.

Non working fireplace.
No pets, allowed

Lease Term: 12 months
Tenant to pay: Water
Owner to pay: Sewer & Garbage

Minimum Credit Score: 650+
Minimum Income Required: $4785.

Rental History must be verifiable and in good standing.
No previous Evictions

Go to: www.calinvestors.com to apply on-line

CALBRE#01946044

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Marconi Avenue have any available units?
3001 Marconi Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 Marconi Avenue have?
Some of 3001 Marconi Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Marconi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Marconi Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Marconi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Marconi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 3001 Marconi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Marconi Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3001 Marconi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Marconi Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Marconi Avenue have a pool?
No, 3001 Marconi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Marconi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3001 Marconi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Marconi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Marconi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Marconi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3001 Marconi Avenue has units with air conditioning.
